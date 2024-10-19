nVerses Capital LLC Increases Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,642,000 after purchasing an additional 492,945 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $16,180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,767,000 after purchasing an additional 181,520 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Workiva by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 349,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,662,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopp LeRoy C purchased a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $6,481,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $81.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.00. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.47 and a 12-month high of $105.00.

Insider Activity

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $205,970.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,570.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WK shares. StockNews.com cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WK

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.