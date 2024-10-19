nVerses Capital LLC Invests $334,000 in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 81.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $1,145,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at $11,810,704.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $572,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $1,145,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,810,704.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,360 shares of company stock worth $24,537,300. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $95.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.10. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.88 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

