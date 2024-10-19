nVerses Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $55,468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,574,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,735,000 after acquiring an additional 367,987 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 578,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after purchasing an additional 124,860 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 233.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 74,390 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 240.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,445 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 2,400 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,544.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,888.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 2,400 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,544.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $98.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

