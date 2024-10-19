nVerses Capital LLC Sells 600 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

nVerses Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 166 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $31,677.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,648.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.71, for a total value of $2,965,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,495,287.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $31,677.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,648.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,718 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $176.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Penumbra from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Penumbra from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.17.

Penumbra stock opened at $208.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 613.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $277.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.38.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

