nVerses Capital LLC Takes Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,570.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $149.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.28. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.31 and a fifty-two week high of $154.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

