nVerses Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,200 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at $61,377,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 559.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after acquiring an additional 486,078 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 63.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,897,000 after purchasing an additional 410,332 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $20,277,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,651,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,155,000 after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $41.18 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 48.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

