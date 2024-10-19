Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Purchased by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 124.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,639,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,522,000 after purchasing an additional 184,813 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $866,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 71.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732 shares during the period. M&G Plc raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 12.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 411,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 45,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $609,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $546,564.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,353.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $546,564.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,353.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $45,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,730.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,835 shares of company stock valued at $757,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Barclays increased their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Associated Banc Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

