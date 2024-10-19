nVerses Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 18,500 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Macy’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE M opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.48. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 539.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

