Comparing EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) and Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP)

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) and EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and EZGO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zapp Electric Vehicles Group 0 0 1 2 3.67 EZGO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.90%. Given Zapp Electric Vehicles Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zapp Electric Vehicles Group is more favorable than EZGO Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zapp Electric Vehicles Group N/A N/A N/A EZGO Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and EZGO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.0% of EZGO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of EZGO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and EZGO Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zapp Electric Vehicles Group N/A N/A -$222.10 million N/A N/A EZGO Technologies $19.33 million 0.14 -$6.78 million N/A N/A

EZGO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Zapp Electric Vehicles Group.

Volatility & Risk

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EZGO Technologies has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EZGO Technologies beats Zapp Electric Vehicles Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand, with additional office in Paris, France.

About EZGO Technologies

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs. It also designs and sells intelligent robots, and electric vehicle accessories and electronic control systems; and provide after-sales services for e-bicycles, including technical support, parts supply, and sales of peripheral products and derivatives, including raincoats, helmets, and mobile phone brackets. In addition, the company engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of software related to e-bicycle and battery rental services; manufacturing of industrial automatic control devices and systems; equipment maintenance and repair activities; and import and export trade of e-motor bicycles. It offers its e-bicycles and e-tricycles under the Cenbird and EZGO brands; and smart charging piles, intelligent robots, and electronic control systems under the Hengdian brand name. The company was formerly known as EZGO IOT Tech & Services Co., Ltd. EZGO Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Changzhou, China.

