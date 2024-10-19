Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) & Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Financial Review

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) and Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Smurfit Westrock pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sonoco Products pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Smurfit Westrock pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sonoco Products pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sonoco Products is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Smurfit Westrock and Sonoco Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smurfit Westrock 0 3 3 0 2.50 Sonoco Products 1 0 2 0 2.33

Volatility & Risk

Smurfit Westrock currently has a consensus price target of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.40%. Sonoco Products has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.43%. Given Smurfit Westrock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Smurfit Westrock is more favorable than Sonoco Products.

Smurfit Westrock has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonoco Products has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Smurfit Westrock and Sonoco Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smurfit Westrock 1.36% 7.13% 2.67% Sonoco Products 5.57% 20.10% 6.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smurfit Westrock and Sonoco Products”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smurfit Westrock $12.46 billion 0.91 -$22.40 million $1.19 37.27 Sonoco Products $6.61 billion 0.79 $474.96 million $3.96 13.37

Sonoco Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smurfit Westrock. Sonoco Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smurfit Westrock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Smurfit Westrock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Sonoco Products shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Smurfit Westrock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sonoco Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Smurfit Westrock



Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box. It also produces linerboard and corrugated medium, paperboard, and non-packaging grades of paper, as well as converted products, such as folding cartons and corrugated boxes, and other products; recycled paper-based packaging products; and packaging machinery. The company primarily serves food and beverage, e-commerce, retail, consumer goods, industrial, and foodservice markets. Smurfit Westrock Plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Sonoco Products



Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products. The Industrial Paper Packaging segment provides paperboard tubes, cones, and cores; paper-based protective packaging products; and uncoated recycled paperboard products. It also offers various packaging materials, including plastic, paper, foam, and other specialty materials. Sonoco Products Company sells its products in various markets, which include paper, textile, film, food, packaging, construction, and wire and cable. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina.

