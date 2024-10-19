Analyzing Northann (NCL) & Its Peers

Northann (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Northann to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Northann shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Northann alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northann and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northann $15.18 million -$7.13 million -0.49 Northann Competitors $2.37 billion $59.71 million 39.98

Profitability

Northann’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Northann. Northann is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Northann and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northann -49.80% -6,763.31% -54.75% Northann Competitors 0.34% -553.55% 0.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Northann and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northann 0 0 0 0 N/A Northann Competitors 86 783 964 94 2.55

As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.13%. Given Northann’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northann has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Northann peers beat Northann on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Northann Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Northann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.