Comparing Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leafly and DocuSign”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafly $38.10 million 0.13 -$9.50 million ($3.21) -0.63 DocuSign $2.86 billion 5.18 $73.98 million $0.52 139.04

DocuSign has higher revenue and earnings than Leafly. Leafly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocuSign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Leafly has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocuSign has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

15.6% of Leafly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of DocuSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Leafly shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of DocuSign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Leafly and DocuSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafly -16.61% N/A -29.22% DocuSign 34.56% 16.18% 6.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leafly and DocuSign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafly 0 0 2 0 3.00 DocuSign 2 7 2 0 2.00

Leafly presently has a consensus target price of $7.59, suggesting a potential upside of 277.61%. DocuSign has a consensus target price of $63.40, suggesting a potential downside of 12.31%. Given Leafly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Leafly is more favorable than DocuSign.

Summary

DocuSign beats Leafly on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce. It also provides Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; Monitor that uses advanced analytics to track DocuSign eSignature web, mobile, and API account; Notary which enables notaries public to conduct remote online notarization transactions; and Web Forms, a web forms that quickly draft agreements using pre-populated data from completed forms or external systems via APIs. In addition, the company offers Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally. Signature and CLM are FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct and partner-assisted sales, and digital self-service purchasing. DocuSign, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

