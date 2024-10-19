Financial Contrast: NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) vs. Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NKGen Biotech and Alector”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NKGen Biotech alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NKGen Biotech $80,000.00 128.79 -$82.94 million ($5.08) -0.08 Alector $55.28 million 8.70 -$130.39 million ($1.38) -3.62

NKGen Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NKGen Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Alector shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NKGen Biotech and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -479.36% Alector -290.66% -102.63% -25.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NKGen Biotech and Alector, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NKGen Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Alector 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alector has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 255.71%. Given Alector’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alector is more favorable than NKGen Biotech.

Summary

Alector beats NKGen Biotech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NKGen Biotech

(Get Free Report)

NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies; and a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc for the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, such as AL001 and AL101 to treat neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NKGen Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NKGen Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.