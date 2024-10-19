Reviewing GAP (GAP) and The Competition

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Family clothing stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GAP to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GAP and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAP 0 3 0 0 2.00 GAP Competitors 346 2105 2336 30 2.43

GAP presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.95%. As a group, “Family clothing stores” companies have a potential upside of 7.91%. Given GAP’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GAP is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAP 5.05% 28.89% 6.92% GAP Competitors 4.36% -452.40% 7.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.8% of GAP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of GAP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

GAP pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. GAP pays out -2.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Family clothing stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out -191.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GAP and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GAP $15.17 billion $502.00 million -0.83 GAP Competitors $12.45 billion $774.80 million 12.54

GAP has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. GAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

GAP has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAP’s competitors have a beta of 1.77, meaning that their average share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GAP competitors beat GAP on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

