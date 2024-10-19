SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,164 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 113,696 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 359,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,426,000 after purchasing an additional 67,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, September 6th. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.90.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $186.12 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $186.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.07. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.