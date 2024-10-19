SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,294,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $203.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.29. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.