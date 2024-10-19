SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,275 PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $5,841,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $1,236,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 76.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.10.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 54,200 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 853,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 54,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 853,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,309.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 79,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,548 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

