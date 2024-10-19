SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.