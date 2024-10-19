GAMMA Investing LLC Has $30,000 Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 121.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PPBI opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 206.31 and a beta of 1.22. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 1,015.38%.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,888.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $720,691.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,888.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $265,748.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,014.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

