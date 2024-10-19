2,829 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,925 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,399,000 after buying an additional 212,103 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,983,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,501,000 after buying an additional 118,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,444,000 after acquiring an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,525,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,867,000 after acquiring an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $106.40 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -169.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

