SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 387 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Exelon by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 201,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 66,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Up 0.4 %

Exelon stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.