SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of X. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Creative Planning grew its position in United States Steel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on X shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Glj Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

United States Steel Price Performance

NYSE:X opened at $37.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.88. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

