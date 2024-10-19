Swedbank AB Has $1.67 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average of $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $113.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 98.02%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

