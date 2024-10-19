SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 645 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 51,836 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 81.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,479,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,076,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $98.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $100.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.12. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 299.92%. The business had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

