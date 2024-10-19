SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $168.56 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $176.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

