SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Separately, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FXF opened at $102.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.83. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a twelve month low of $96.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

