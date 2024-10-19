SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 243,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 43,603 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 254.8% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 42,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,771 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

NYSE:BUI opened at $23.85 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

