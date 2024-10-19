Swedbank AB Increases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,146,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Global Payments by 12.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 267,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,289 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Global Payments by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 302,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $102.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $158.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

