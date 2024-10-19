4,366 Shares in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWV. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,000.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PWV opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $964.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.