SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,435,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after buying an additional 269,188 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,440,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,340 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,743,000 after purchasing an additional 198,889 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,200,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,411,000 after purchasing an additional 258,700 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in American International Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after purchasing an additional 941,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.69 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

