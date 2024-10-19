Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 343.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,192,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after buying an additional 2,777,884 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,419,000 after buying an additional 2,787,058 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,524,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 426.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on U. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at $168,876,112.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,106 shares of company stock worth $5,739,195. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

