GAMMA Investing LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $824,800.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,551.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,309,283.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $824,800.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,551.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,814,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.43. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.