SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 166.7% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 826,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,506,000 after purchasing an additional 516,545 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,959,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 779.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 150,197 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth about $5,307,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth about $4,263,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at $337,050. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,699 shares of company stock worth $77,350. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $65.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.05. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

