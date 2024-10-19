Inspire Investing LLC Sells 401 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NMI by 57.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 135.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,318.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NMIH. StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NMI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

