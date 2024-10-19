Swedbank AB Sells 134 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $115.63 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

