Swedbank AB Buys 8,468 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Swedbank AB increased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 44.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -61.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.