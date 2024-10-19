Creative Planning Has $311.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,004,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,761 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.36% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $311,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 117,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 63,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 57,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.91 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

