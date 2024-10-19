Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 17.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,439,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PUMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

ProPetro Stock Down 3.2 %

PUMP opened at $7.75 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $833.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.02.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.85 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 5,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,889.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

