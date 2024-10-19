MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in MasTec were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 15,067.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,634 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,494,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,773,000 after buying an additional 446,762 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in MasTec by 3,439.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,085,000 after buying an additional 255,088 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,000,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,592.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,202 shares in the company, valued at $27,426,096.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,212 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on MasTec from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

MasTec Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $127.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -908.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $130.22.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

