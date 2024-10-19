Swedbank AB Purchases Shares of 80,087 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 80,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

DOC opened at $22.63 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.