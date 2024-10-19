Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRFT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Perficient by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth $74,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perficient Price Performance
Shares of Perficient stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.
About Perficient
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.
