Inspire Investing LLC Sells 4,380 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 2,331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 168.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

VCYT opened at $34.44 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.27 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. Veracyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $30,990.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,782.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $30,990.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,782.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,462. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,116. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

