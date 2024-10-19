Creative Planning Sells 1,243,938 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,156,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,243,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.6% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,573,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 209,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $97.52 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.