Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in LendingTree by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 697.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 9.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 280,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in LendingTree by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingTree by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $60.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $802.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREE. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

