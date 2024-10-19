Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,135 Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMEE. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $18,144,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 823,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,656,000 after buying an additional 158,402 shares during the period. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,218,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 346,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after acquiring an additional 124,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 315.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 116,830 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMEE opened at $62.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $62.69.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

