Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 135 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,531,000 after purchasing an additional 495,944 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 379,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 363,482 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 321,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,132 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,716.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 204,054 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4,833.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 165,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 162,256 shares during the period.

HDV opened at $119.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $119.74.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

