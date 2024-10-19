Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,157,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,614 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,826,000 after buying an additional 659,720 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $22,216,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $20,731,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

