Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 26 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,210.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,221.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,142.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,079.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,206.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.