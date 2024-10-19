Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,906,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,038,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 874,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 819,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RLY opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $29.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Read More

