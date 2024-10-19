Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 288 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average of $139.68. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.96 and a one year high of $154.13. The company has a market cap of $835.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.814 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

